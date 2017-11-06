PRACTICE REPORT: MacIntyre talks tough loss, preparing for emotional Senior Day

Colorado Buffaloes (5-5, 2-5) Head Coach Mike MacIntyre addressed the media after practice on Monday, November 6th, 2017.

CU suffered their toughest loss of the season this weekend to the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-4, 4-2), 41-30. MacIntyre addresses what the mental state of the team is like following the deflating loss.

ASU gained 191 yards on the ground in the fourth quarter alone, where they outscored the Buffs 24-3. Mac talks about things the Buffs can improve on to prevent another performance like it over the final two games of the season.

Colorado’s Senior Day is this coming Saturday, November 11th against the (#15/#14) USC Trojans at 2pm MT. The final game at Folsom Field in 2017 will be nationally televised on FOX. Souther Cal is one of the two programs, including the University of Washington, that Colorado has yet to beat since joining the Pac-12 Conference. Coach Mac talks on what should be a very emotional day for this senior class and the program.