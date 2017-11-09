PRACTICE REPORT: MacIntyre updates Isaiah Oliver injury, effect on secondary

Colorado Buffaloes (5-5, 2-5) Head Coach Mike MacIntyre addressed the media after practice on Wednesday, November 8th, 2017.

CU suffered their toughest loss of the season this weekend to the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-4, 4-2), 41-30. MacIntyre addresses some of the injuries suffered in the loss, specifically to junior cornerback Isaiah Oliver who has now missed two straight games.

Mac speaks on the challenge that the (#15/#14) USC Trojans will present for this weekend’s matchup. The game will be nationally televised on FOX with kickoff slated for 2pm MST.

With Senior Day quickly approaching, it has already been a very emotional week in Boulder. Coach Mac talks about his emotions on Senior Day, year in and year out.