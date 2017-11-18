Rams roll San Jose State, set attendance records in season finale

Read this story at CSURams.com

The Colorado State Rams finished their regular season slate with a record of 7-5 (5-3 Mountain West) after a 42-14 win over the San Jose State Spartans (1-11, 0-7 Mountain West) on Saturday in Fort Collins. The Senior Day game capped off the inaugural season in Colorado State’s new on-campus stadium, in which all-time records were set for average attendance (32,062 per game) and total attendance (192,369).

“I thought it was a great day for Colorado State and a great day for our seniors,” head coach Mike Bobo said after the win. “I was proud of the guys for coming out and finishing and playing a good game. It’s been a difficult last three weeks, but our guys responded and came out and finished the way that I wanted to in the regular season. Now, we have to finish our school year, focus on academics, and get ready to play a bowl game and hope to finish strong.”

Senior quarterback Nick Stevens passed for more than 300 yards for a school-record seventh time this season, amassing 305 yards on 26-of-32 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“I think that it was very important for us,” Steven said, “moving forward to our next game, and as a program as a whole. It’s all about building momentum and continuing off what you finished with in a previous season. It means a lot to us seniors. It’s our last game here ever—which it’s crazy to think about—but at least we went off on the right foot. It was definitely a fun way to finish.”

The nation’s 12th-leading rusher entering the game, Dalyn Dawkins eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the seventh time in the last eight games, rushing for 138 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

The performance also moved Dawkins into third on CSU’s career rushing list, as his 3,135 career yards edged past Kevin McDougal (3,067) and Ron Harris (3,118). Redshirt freshman Rashaad Boddie rushed for two scores for the second consecutive game, and finished the game with five carries for 44 yards.

Wide receiver and Biletnikoff Award semifinalist Michael Gallup was held largely in check by the Spartans’ defense, pulling in seven catches for 47 yards. True freshman tight end Cameron Butler was the Rams’ leading receiver, posting 79 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. Junior Olabisi Johnson and senior tight end Dalton Fackrell also caught touchdown passes from Stevens, who increased his school-record career total to 68.

As has been the case all season, junior linebacker Josh Watson starred defensively, logging eight tackles, one sack and an interception. Sophomore linebacker Max McDonald also made eight tackles, and seniors Kiel Robinson and Evan Colorito tallied sacks.

San Jose State scored the game’s first touchdown on a 14-yard rush by DeJon Packer, but wouldn’t score again until the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter. The Rams rattled off 35 unanswered in between the Spartans’ scores, and then found the end zone for the last time at Sonny Lubick Field this season with 4:57 remaining in the game.

Before the game, Colorado State honored 23 seniors who played in their final game in Fort Collins. The full list of seniors honored, as well as photos and biographies, can be found here.