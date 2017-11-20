Ron Leary calls fired OC Mike McCoy ‘a great coach’ but says change necessary

In an interview with Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7, Leary said that Mike McCoy’s removal as offensive coordinator wasn’t truly a reflection of his job performance, but something needed to change.

“You never want to see a coach lose his job in this business,” Leary said. “Something needed to happen, because obviously what we’ve been doing wasn’t working. I’m not saying that coach McCoy needed to be the change. He’s a great coach. But that’s just the decision that coach Joseph made.”

Leary was also asked about the playbook being ‘big’ and potentially too complex for many on the offensive side.

“It’s the NFL, every play book is difficult,” Leary stated.

