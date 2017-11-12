Stevens sets CSU career TD mark; Rams fall in OT to Boise State

Read this story at CSURams.com

The Colorado State Rams (6-5, 4-3 Mountain West) fell 59-52 in overtime to the Mountain West-leading Boise State Broncos (8-2, 6-0 Mountain West) on Saturday night in Fort Collins. The Broncos scored the final 14 points of regulation to force extra time and tight end Jake Roh’s second touchdown of the night proved the game-winner in the first overtime.

Quarterback Nick Stevens threw the 64th and 65th touchdown passes of his career, supplanting Garrett Grayson (64; 2011-2014) as the school record-holder. The senior finished the game with 309 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 29-of-43 passing.

Dalyn Dawkins rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 32 carries, and also pulled in four catches for a career-high 67 yards. The nation’s leading wide receiver entering the game, Michael Gallup, went for 102 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions.

Junior linebacker Josh Watson led the Rams with 11 tackles, while senior Evan Colorito tallied 10 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Graduate transfer safety Jordan Fogal recorded his first interception as a Ram.

The Rams will take on the San Jose State Spartans next week in the final game of the 2017 regular season. The game marks Colorado State’s annual senior day in which they will celebrate the careers of 24 seniors who will be playing in their final game in Fort Collins. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. and the game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.

Featured Image Credit: CSU Football Twitter