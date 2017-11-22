The table is set for Paxton Lynch to feed a hungry fan base

The table has finally been set; the time has finally come. For the Denver Broncos, the Paxton Lynch era has officially begun.

Since pick No. 26 of the 2016 NFL Draft was announced, many a Broncos fan has been clamoring for Lynch to be moved from the kids’ table, to his spot at the head of the dining room. For many of those offensively starved fans, Paxton is finally in his rightful place; he is the Broncos’ starting quarterback.

At 3-7, this Broncos season has been less than fulfilling. Less like a golden-basted turkey and creamy mashed potatoes, and more resembling a warmed-up hot dog that partially exploded due to overheating. The idea of Paxton Lynch at quarterback is more than appetizing for many fans who are starving for a change, and it might be a perfect situation. No pressure, no playoff picture in sight, just football.

Paxton was asked on Wednesday if because the season has gone the way it has, does he feel less pressure?

“I really didn’t think of there being any pressure if I were to come in any time during the season,” Lynch responded. “You can’t let the season get bigger than you are or the game be bigger than you. Whether we were on a winning streak or not, it’s one game at a time so that was the mentality coming into it.”

It almost feels as though Lynch has not started before – that this is finally his chance – but he does have two starts under his belt, and he did have some degree of success.

In his two starts in 2016, in which the Broncos scored one win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and suffered a loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Lynch completed 35 passes on 59 attempts, with a completion percentage of 59 percent. He threw one touchdown and matched it with one interception. So, what will ultimately define his success this Sunday in Oakland versus the Raiders?

Paxton was asked, how would he define success?

“Getting a win,” he said enthusiastically. “So, I want to go out there and get a win, obviously. However that happens, however we have to do that. I think we have a good game plan and we can move towards that.”

But for those fans who doubt Lynch — for those who say the Broncos should move on from every quarterback on the roster — it might take more than just a win. They need to see a spark. They need more than bland and boring fare. They need something robust, something salty. For those fans, Paxton needs to shine, and once and for all prove he is “The Guy.”

Paxton was asked if he sees this as a last chance to prove himself.

“I don’t take this as a last chance,” he replied, “but I take this as obviously an opportunity to go out there and show that I can be the guy. They called my number and I have been preparing this whole time, whether it was out here on the practice field or in the training room when I couldn’t come out here. I am confident in where I am and what we can do from here.”

This Broncos season has been a mess. Like the dishes left over after Thanksgiving, someone is going to have to come in and clean everything up. Maybe that guy is Paxton Lynch. Just maybe the Denver Broncos can turn this whole thing around with a young kid out of Memphis who has all the natural ability in the world but has not yet been able to show it.

Lets hope after this holiday weekend, a full and happy Broncos Country has the gift they need and there’s no need to go shopping for another quarterback.

Happy Thanksgiving!