Vance Joseph: ‘We’ve got to win every snap, pre-snap’ vs. Patriots

Vance Joseph addressed the media on Friday, ahead of Sunday night’s matchup against the New England Patriots and said that the Patriots wouldn’t beat themselves, meaning that Denver will need to win every snap, even before the snap it’s made.

“We’ve got to win every snap, pre-snap,” said Joseph. “We have to be very, very smart, pre-snap. Once the ball is snapped, effort, obviously matchups matter, but pre-snap, we’ve got to be really good.”

Joseph addressed injuries in his press conference, and talks about his personal learning experiences as a first-time head coach over the past four weeks.

“You learn as a head coach; it’s different than being an assistant,” says Joseph. “You feel directly responsible for getting your team to play well.”

“It’s not so much losing to NFL teams, especially good teams — we have a hard schedule. But how you lose sometimes, that reflects back to me, and that part is tough when you’re the head coach.”

Listen to the Vance Joseph’s press conference, including the latest injury reports, in the video below.

Video Courtesy of Denver Broncos Facebook – AMP users click here to watch on Facebook.