Von Miller nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced one nominee from all 32 teams for this season’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The Denver Broncos’ nominee is Von Miller.

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community — a panel that includes former Denver Bronco Karl Mecklenburg — selects eight finalists, four from each conference from the nominees. The winner is determined by a vote of current NFL players.

Recent recipients of the award include Frank Gore of the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, Charles Woodson of the Oakland Raiders in 2015 and Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals in 2014.

The winner is announced during the NFL Honors show — one day before Super Bowl LII on February 3rd — and will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL foundation to a charity of his choice.