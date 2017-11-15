WATCH: Terrell Davis wants to celebrate with you

Terrell Davis, arguably the greatest running back in Denver Broncos history, is partying this weekend to celebrate his Hall of Fame induction… and he wants you to join him.

On Twitter Wednesday, Davis posted a video message encouraging Broncos Country to visit him on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sports Authority Field at Mile High to celebrate his hall of fame induction.

Broncos Country! This Saturday! Come celebrate my HOF Induction with me. pic.twitter.com/MsqihTIwo6 — Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) November 15, 2017

Further details for fans interested in the ticketed event, can find info at ticketmaster.com

In addition to the festivities taking place on Saturday, the Denver Broncos and Bud Light will award all eligible fans sitting in a seat number “30” with a draught beer in honor of Terrell Davis during Sunday’s game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High against Cincinnati. Davis will be celebrated pregame for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

More than 200 patrons of legal drinking age will be eligible to receive a free Bud Light on Sunday; season ticket holders in those seats will receive an email from the team notifying them of the offer.

Fans in seat 30 must show a valid ticket to a guest relations staffer and receive a voucher to redeem at any permanent concession stand for a Bud Light draught. Attendees under the age of 21 or designated drivers can redeem the reward for a water or soft drink at any permanent concession stand.