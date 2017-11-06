WATCH: Vance Joseph addresses media Monday after crushing loss

Vance Joseph addressed the media Monday afternoon, fresh off a brutal 51-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Joseph spoke about needing to find their ‘brand’ of football, some figures around the NFL he has reached out too for advice, as well as an update on Jake Butt and Chad Kelly, who will remain on the IR for the rest of the season.

Listen to the full press conference below as Joseph addresses the media Monday afternoon.

