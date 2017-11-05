WATCH: Vance Joseph says postgame, ‘It starts with me’

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph cut right to the chance in his postgame press conference after a 51-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

“It starts with me,” the first year head coach told reporters. The loss dropped Denver to 3-5 on the season, with four consecutive losses coming out of an early bye.

Denver was dominated in all three phases against the Eagles, allowing 50-plus points for the first time since 2010 and falling to below .500 at the midway point of the season for the first time since 2011.

Here’s exactly what Joseph had to say about the loss, courtesy of Denver Broncos Facebook.

Things don’t get any easier for Joseph and the Broncos, who host the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on “Sunday Night Football” next week.