WATCH: Von Miller says, ‘We’re not good right now, but we have time’

At 3-5 halfway through the 2017 season, the Denver Broncos have dug a deep hole to climb out of if they want to make the playoffs. After jumping out to a 3-1 start, Denver has lost four consecutive games — punctuated by a 51-23 blowout on Sunday at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensive captain Von Miller addressed the media on Sunday after the loss and tried to focus on the positives of still having eight games remaining to turn the season around.

“Offensively, defensively, special teams, whatever — we’re just not good right now,” the All-Pro linebacker said. “But the positive thing going forward today is we still have a lot of time.”

Here’s the full postgame press conference with Miller, courtesy of Denver Broncos Facebook.

The Broncos face a tough task in turning around their season with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots coming to town next week.