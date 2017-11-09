Wilson Chandler; Denver’s forgotten man

Over the past week, the world has learned three things about the Denver Nuggets: they still somehow aren’t better than the Golden State Warriors. Additionally, they have a player in Paul Millsap that they can have finish games down the stretch, a skill they’ve lacked since Carmelo Anthony was a Nuggets player. Last but certainly not least, Nikola Jokic is really, really good at basketball!

For all the glamour the Jokic and Millsap pairing has provided both this off season and to start the new year – mixed in with young players like Gary Harris and Jamal Murray – many are high on the future of the Nuggets organization. With good reason.

Eleven games into the season most headlines regarding the Nuggets have been about how Millsap and Jokic have fared. Millsap has been his usual self; he provides grit, determination and consistency. He’s averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists all while simultaneously attempting to change the Nuggets identity on the defensive end.

“That is the importance of having Paul Millsap,” said Head Coach Michael Malone prior to Millsap’s big night against Miami. “He does not shy away from the moment. He has been in that moment time and time again… 87 playoff games; he is an All-Star.”

As Paul Millsap has been the engine, Jokic has been the driving force. They go as he goes and he’s coming off of a career high in their 112-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets, racking up 41 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

“Obviously, he’s a hell of a player,” said Malone, “And I’m going to stop saying he’s a hell of a young player because I don’t care how old he is, Nikola is one of the better players in the NBA.”

While both Jokic and Millsap have been deserving of the praise both from far and wide, one player that’s seemed to have fallen under the radar has been Wilson Chandler.

Chandler may not be on the same All-Star status as his fellow starters, but there has not been a player on the team who has been tasked to do as much as Chandler has had to each and every night on both ends of the floor. On the season, Chandler is averaging 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists which is most certainly down from last year’s average of 15.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists a game. However, what he’s done this year has been critical to the well-being of the team and quite frankly—nobody else on the team is capable of doing what he can do.

Take for instance Jokic in Tuesday night’s win against the Brooklyn Nets. While it was a career night for the big Serbian and the offense seemed to have been clicking, it was Chandler who righted the ship – just in his Chandler-esque sort of way. He was a basket away (9 points, 10 rebounds) from a double-double, brought the intensity on the defensive end and also logged the most minutes on the night.

On most nights he exerts most of his energy on the defensive end as he’s tasked as the primary defender on the best offensive player while also having to chip in on the offensive end. Most think Chandler’s having a down year, but fail to appreciate his sacrifice and contributions that go unseen.

Chandler is important and an MVP in his own way. Not because he can light the world on fire with his scoring, but because he does exactly what Denver needs him to do for the entirety of the game. He may not be the primary point of emphasis for Denver’s success, but he’s certainly a major one.

He’s Denver’s forgotten man.