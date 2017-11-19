With TD watching, C.J. Anderson joins elite company among Broncos RBs

In the first quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson reached the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the year, the first one coming in week two against Dallas. The score put him in rare company with the Broncos.

With only 28-games started for Anderson, he’s already made his mark on the Broncos franchise numbers, tying Gerald Whillhite (’82-88) for 10th place in team history in career touchdowns among running backs.

Anderson would finish the first quarter averaging 4.8 yards a rush, on six carries.

The historic moment in Anderson’s career came with the top man on that all-time running backs touchdowns list in attendance.

Before the Broncos even hit the field against the Bengals, they celebrated an all-time great running back of their own.

The Broncos celebrated running back Terrell Davis‘ Hall of Fame induction, unveiling a Hall of Fame logo next to Davis’ name on his Broncos Ring of Fame nameplate inside Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos also displayed videos of Davis’ playing days on the video board, throughout the first half.

Davis also tailgated with fans pregame and the Broncos gave away adult beverages to fans who qualified and had tickets in seats “30” in the stadium.

The Hall of Fame running back has 65 total touchdowns, which ranks second in team history behind Rod Smith’s 71.