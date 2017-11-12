Zero resistance on defense, in crucial time, keeps Broncos out of ballgame

When the Broncos’ offense offered zero resistance when the Denver Broncos’ defense needed it the most, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots offense engineered a masterful drive to push the dagger deeper in the Broncos’ heart on Sunday night football.

Facing a 27-9 deficit at halftime, the Broncos; offense came out firing, looking to crawl back into the game with a energy rejuvenating drive, ending in Brock Osweiler hooking-up with Demaryius Thomas for a seven-yard touchdown pass to pull the game to within two possessions. Putting the ball back in possession of Brady and the Patriots’ offense, a small window opened for the Denver defense to stop Brady and potentially, get the Broncos back into the game.

And they got plowed.

In seven plays, Brady drove his Patriots offense down the field in 3:18, going 75-yards, ending in an eight-yard touchdown run from Dion Lewis.

The dagger drive, sliced into the Broncos’ chances at climbing back into the game. Brady was 3-for-3 on the drive, connecting with Phillip Dorsett, Rob Gronkowski and Brandin Cooks for 56 yards on the drive.

While special teams hurt the Broncos and their defense dearly by pinning them in bad field positions, it’s the untimely inability to stop the Patriots on defense that put the dagger in the Broncos.

The Patriots would go on to run a 16-play, 94 yard, 7:31 drive on their next offensive possession.

So if the initial one didn’t knockout the Broncos, the next one did.