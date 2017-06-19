Jordan Taylor sees big potential in Mike McCoy’s dynamic offense

After spending his first two years in the NFL in Gary Kubiak’s run-first offense, Broncos wide receiver Jordan Taylor believes now is his chance to be the solid third option new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy needs in his uptempo and flexible offense.

Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 caught up with Taylor after the final day of minicamp to talk all things Broncos offense.

New Broncos guard Ronald Leary says the uptempo style of play stands out the most when looking at this year’s offense. For Taylor, it’s also about keeping the defense on their toes by changing positions frequently.

“I think other than the tempo, which he’s definitely right about that, we want to be as fast-paced as possible, but just the so many different formations that we have, and like I said the way he switches players around. You’re not going to be just one position, you know. You could be anywhere on any given play, so I think it’s confusing for defenses to try to kind of figure out what’s going on and it’s good to keep them on their toes.”

Targeted just 25 times in 2016, Taylor also sees a fresh opportunity in this offense to step up as a solid go-to third option behind Pro Bowlers Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas.

“I think it’s a chance for not only me but everybody you know Cody [Latimer], Bennie [Fowler], some of the young guys we just brought in. I think we have a really solid wide receiver corps, I really do, and I think that the way this guy’s offense is, I mean really you need that three, four, and five receiver to be able to, you know like I said, keep that uptempo, keep that fast-paced offense going and keep defenses going.”

With McCoy re-joining the Broncos (after being offensive coordinator from 2009-12), receivers such as Taylor are excited to see the ball get thrown more as McCoy brings his style of play back to Denver.

“I think that Mike McCoy is going to do a great job of putting guys in the best position to make plays. I know he does a lot of things with motions and shifts and kind of swapping receivers around to get the best matchup possible, and I know he likes to throw the ball. So, as a receiver you know we love that mentality, and I think it’s going to be good for us.”

Listen to the full interview with Taylor, including his thoughts on the quarterback competition between Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian, in the podcast below.

Catch Afternoon Drive with Goodman and Shapiro every weekday from 4p-6p on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 or stream live any time for the best local coverage of Colorado sports from Denver’s biggest sports talk lineup.