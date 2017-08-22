Last tickets claimed for CSU vs. Oregon State, game officially sold out

There won’t be an empty seat in the house in Fort Collins on Saturday, Aug. 26. The Colorado State Rams announced Tuesday that the final student tickets for the opening of their brand-new, on-campus stadium were claimed, marking a complete sell out against Oregon State.

All student tickets have been claimed for first game of the season! @CSUFootball vs. Oregon State is officially SOLD OUT! #TearEmAsunder pic.twitter.com/3xdWxiofCB — Colorado State Rams (@CSURams) August 22, 2017

Colorado State broke ground on the new stadium Sept. 15, 2015 on the 41,000-seat facility. The cost was an estimated $220 million.

In March 2016, the university announced that it had received an anonymous gift of $20 million over a 30-year period to name the playing field at the new stadium after former Rams head coach Sonny Lubick, whose name was also attached to the playing field at their previous home, Hughes Stadium.

