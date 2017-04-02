Rockies announce 2017 Opening Day roster

The Colorado Rockies have officially released their 2017 Opening Day roster, with a few spring surprises making their first Opening Day roster appearances. Rookies Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela will start the season with the big club as the Nos. 4 and 5 starters in Bud Black‘s rotation.

Both Freeland and Senzatela leapfrogged pitchers with more experience, including two pitchers with prior big-league experience.

Both German Marquez and Jeff Hoffman saw time with the Rockies late in 2016, but apparently did not make a big enough impression on Black, who is in his first year with Colorado, to grab the two open spots in the rotation. Marquez was 1-1 in six appearances (three starts) with a 5.23 ERA over 20.2 innings pitched last year with the big club. Hoffman was 0-4 in eight games (six starts) with a 4.88 ERA over 31.1 innings in 2016. Marquez made the 2017 Opening Day roster, and could slide in to a starting role should Freeland or Senzatela falter, while Hoffman will start the season at Triple-A Albuquerque.

Colorado’s lineup on April 3 will look very similar to the lineup Walt Weiss rolled out in Arizona last year, in part because of injury.

Fixtures in the lineup include third baseman Nolan Arenado, right fielder Carlos Gonzalez, second baseman D.J. LeMahieu and centerfielder Charlie Blackmon, all All-Stars. Sophomore shortstop Trevor Story will make his second Opening Day start with big expectations after his record-setting first week in the majors last year.

Major offseason acquisition Ian Desmond will start the season on the 10-day disabled list as he continues to heal a broken hand suffered in Spring Training. Mark Reynolds, who was re-signed this offseason on a minor-league contract, will open the year at first bas in Desmond’s stead.

Last season’s second-half sensation David Dahl will also start the season on the 10-day DL. He could return from a rib injury sometime in late April or early May. Dahl hit .315 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs in 222 at-bats after being called-up in late July 2016. Gerardo Parra, last season’s Opening Day starter in left field, will get the call again in 2017 while Dahl heals. The two will likely platoon in left (Parra can play all three outfield positions, as well as first base) upon Dahl’s return.

So with all of that, the only real change in Colorado’s lineup will be at the catcher position. Dustin Garneau and Tony Wolters will share the duties primarily done last year by Nick Hundley. Wolters appeared in 59 games at catcher last year as Hundley’s primary backup. Garneau has 46 appearances over the past two years. Of course, Wolters’ and Garneau’s paths to the Opening Day roster were made easier by another injury. Tom Murphy, also on the 10-day DL with a broken arm, was ahead of Garneau on the depth chart prior to his injury.

In the bullpen, Colorado will start without Jairo Diaz, who is nearing a return from Tommy John surgery, Chris Rusin (oblique) and Chad Qualls (right arm). Their absences opened up spots for Marquez, Jordan Lyles, and Scott Oberg. Additions Greg Holland and Mike Dunn add to existing arms Carlos Estevez, Jake McGee and Adam Ottavino.

Stephen Cardullo, Cristhian Adames and Alexi Amarista round out Colorado’s bench.

The Rockies open the 2017 season on Monday, April 3 at Milwaukee. The home opener is Friday, April 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.