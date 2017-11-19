Demaryius Thomas ties Shannon Sharpe with milestone touchdown

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas on Sunday tied former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe for second-most touchdown receptions in franchise history, with 55.

With this TD, @DemaryiusT tied @ShannonSharpe for the second most career TDs in franchise history (55).#BeatTheBengals pic.twitter.com/eSNMhmaQR6 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 20, 2017

Thomas, in his eighth year with the Broncos, is third in Broncos history in receptions and receiving yards.

A 2010 first-round draft pick, Thomas is 13 touchdowns behind Rod Smith for the all-time record for most receiving touchdown in Broncos history.

The touchdown was bittersweet, however, as the Broncos lost 20-17. It was Denver’s sixth consecutive loss and the first loss to Cincinnati at home since 1975.