MMQB’s Peter King discusses the NFL’s uncertain future

As the NFL finds itself embroiled in controversy yet again — this time, one of their own making as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones battles with his colleagues over commissioner Roger Goodell’s next contract — MMQB‘s Peter King joined Shawn Drotar and T.J. Carpenter of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 to discuss the state of the league, and its seeming inability to avoid a series of pitfalls.

“I think that people are getting overwhelmed with all this off-field stuff that means nothing,” King said. “That’s why, in my opinion, these owners on the compensation committee should call Roger Goodell… and say, ‘hey, listen, let’s just table this [contract negotiation] for now’… all it is a huge distraction from the season.”

“That’s the only way to stop — part of — this flood of negativity that I think, right now, is really hurting the NFL.”

To listen to the complete interview with Peter King, including his thoughts on CTE and player health in the NFL — click here, or in the player below.

