Vance Joseph to Paxton Lynch: ‘Just play, don’t try to be a pocket passer’

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph addressed the media Wednesday afternoon after officially announcing quarterback Paxton Lynch will start this coming Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

“It’s simply his turn,” Joseph said of Lynch making his first start this year and third career start.

“I told him, ‘just play, don’t try to be a pocket passer,'” Joseph stated. “We call a play and it’s not there, take off and run – everything we do is catered to his skill-set.”

Click here to watch to the full press conference with head coach Vance Joseph, including what he wants to see from his young quarterback, or watch in the video below.

Video Courtesy of Denver Broncos Facebook – AMP users click here to watch on Facebook