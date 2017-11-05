Landeskog återvänder hem till Stockholm

Yes, that headline means the Avalanche’s captain is going home to Stockholm.

With his teammates.

I caught up with Gabe Landeskog — shown above suited up for Sweden in the World Cup — before the Avalanche hit the road for the four-game trip that closes with the pair of games against the Ottawa Senators in Stockholm Friday and Saturday.

The Avalanche opened the trip with a 5-4 shootout win at Philadelphia Saturday and will face the New York Islanders at Brooklyn Sunday before heading for Sweden.

“I’m stoked,” Landeskog told me. “I’ve been looking forward to this ever since it became official. It’s a dream come true to make the NHL and do this for a living, and for a kid from Sweden or anywhere in Europe to play in the NHL.

“And then to get a chance to play a real NHL game, a regular-season game, in your hometown in front of family and friends, it’s going to be so much fun. I’m going to try and enjoy it as much as I can. We know that we’re going there on business and we have to take care of the two games there and come back with four points from there. That’s the goal.”

The two-game matchup, announced late last season, is a savvy marketing move for the NHL, since both captains — Erik Karlsson of the Senators, the league’s top defenseman; and Landskog — are from Sweden.

“That’s going to be fun for the Swedish fans,” Landeskog said. He smiled and added, “I hope the majority decides to cheer on the good guys from Colorado. We’ll see.”

That makes sense, actually. Landeskog, already in his sixth season as Avalanche captain at age 24, was born and raised in Stockholm. Karlsson, the opposing captain, hails from Landsbro, about 212 miles from Stockholm in central Sweden.

Landeskog’s father, Tony, played two seasons in the Swedish Elite League and additional years in the second division. Tony went into the insurance business in Stockholm, and his wife, Cecilia, was a cook. Their young son, Gabriel, had a poster of the Avalanche’s 2001 Stanley Cup champions on his wall — and by 2012 was named the Colorado captain.

Since turning pro after two seasons of major junior with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League, Landeskog has played in Stockholm for Sweden in the World Championships and for Stockholm-based Djurgardens in the Swedish Elite League during the 2012-13 NHL lockout.

Yet these games will be big for the Landeskog family.

“I’ve got 45 tickets to each game,” Landeskog said. “They’re my early Christmas presents to everyone this year. . . Stockholm has a great hockey tradition and a good fan base for hockey. And I think the NHL is going to take that city by storm and I think it will be a lot of fun.”

Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemath also is from Stockholm and played with Landeskog on youth teams. Plus, Landeskog calls Senators defenseman Fredrik Claesson “one of my childhood buddies.”

Nemeth and Landeskog became NHL teammates when the Avalanche claimed Nemeth on waivers from the Dallas Stars on Oct. 2.

“The games in Sweden are obviously fun” Nemeth told me. “You get to meet your family, but it’s business. Four points are on the line.”

Nemeth laughed and said he isn’t “even close” to Landeskog’s ticket total for Stockholm. “He’s stealing all the tickets,” Nemeth joked. “There aren’t any left.”

The Avalanche’s other Swedes are defenseman Anton Lindholm and center Carl Soderberg. Lindholm is from Skelleftea, nearly 500 miles north of Stockholm, while Soderberg is from Malmo, at the extreme southern tip of Sweden about 380 miles from the capital city.

“It’s going to be fun,” Soderberg said. “That’s not my hometown, but still, going to Sweden to play, it’s going to be special.”

Soderberg, by the way, has shown moderately encouraging signs so far this season that he might make positive contributions after a dreadfully unproductive 2016-17. He had only six goals and 14 points last season, and through the Avalanche’s Saturday win at Philadelphia, he has two goals and six points. He has mainly been on a line with Blake Comeau and Matt Nieto, but Nieto was ill Saturday and didn’t play against the Flyers.

Most daunting was the fact that after last season, he still had three seasons remaining on the five-year deal he signed with Colorado in 2015. With an annual cap hit of $4.75 million, it was one of the biggest albatross contracts in the NHL.

“It was just a terrible season, team-wise and personal-wise,” he told me. “It was the worst of my life. I knew I had to work hard and come back this season. I think I’m playing pretty good right now. The coaches are giving me more and more opportunities and I’m getting more playing time.”

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar has been praising Soderberg, 32, of late, saying he has deserved the additional ice time. Soderberg is averaging about 14 minutes.

“You can tell by his minutes,” Bednar said. “It was a tough year last year for a lot of guys in our room. For those of you who know Sode, he’s a really good person and a real character guy. He had a tough time last year and mentally, it took away from his game. I loved his attitude. I told him I was going to give him a fresh start.”

Now he and the Avs’ other Swedes are on the verge of going home.

* * *

Denver-based journalist Terry Frei writes commentaries about the Avalanche for Mile High Sports. He has been named a state’s sports writer of the year seven times, four times in Colorado (including for 2016) and three times in Oregon. He’s the author of seven books, including the fact-based novel “Olympic Affair” about Colorado’s Glenn Morris, the 1936 Olympic decathlon champion; and “Third Down and a War to Go,” about the 1942 football national champion Wisconsin Badgers and the players’ subsequent World War II heroism. His web site is terryfrei.com and his additional “On the Colorado Scene” commentaries are at terryfrei/oncolorado.

E-mail: terry@terryfrei.com

Twitter: @tfrei